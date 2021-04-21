Municipality of Lakeshore reopens boat launch, playgrounds

The Belle River Marina boat launch and outdoor playgrounds in Lakeshore have now reopened.

The playgrounds reopened Wednesday after the province made amendments to the stay-at-home order which had ordered the closure of all outdoor recreational amenities such as golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields and play equipment.

Play structures and off-leash dog parks will remain open. The municipality reminds the public to practice social distancing while using park amenities.

The boat launch at the Belle River Marina is also now open with the one at the Lighthouse Cove Government Dock will reopen Thursday.

The Belle River Marina will remain closed with the following exceptions:

Repairing or servicing boats or other watercraft

Placing boats or other watercraft in the water to be secured to a dock until the marina reopens

Any services that may be required to:

Enable individuals to access their home or property

Support government operations or services

Support the transportation of items by commercial barges

Any use of the marina for the above needs to be coordinated by apportionment.

The municipality says baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, skate and BMX parks will remain closed in accordance with the municipal order.

Green spaces in parks trails and conservation areas that are not otherwise closed will remain open for walkthrough access.