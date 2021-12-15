Municipality of Lakeshore responds to illegal dumping at Leffler Peace Park
The Municipality of Lakeshore is reminding residents not to dispose of organic waste at local parks after a number of yard waste bags were left at Leffler Peace Park.
The municipality says a substantial amount of yard waste bags were left in the park’s parking lot over the past week. While the location does operate as a natural Christmas tree collection site in late December and early January, it does not serve as a year-round location for organic waste.
The bags have reduced access to the number of available parking spots at the park and the clean-up has been costly, the municipality says.
With an unseasonably warm autumn and winter, which delayed the fall of leaves, the municipality says Lakeshore staff have received calls inquiring about additional yard pick-up days.
While no pick-up dates have been scheduled for 2021, the 2022 schedule has shifted by two weeks to include dates in December.
Residents looking to dispose of yard waste and use the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority’s Transfer Station #2 (2021 Albuna Townline, County Road 31, Kingsville) or the Public Drop-off Depot (3560 North Service Road East, Windsor). Both facilities offer free yard waste disposal for residents.
-
Kitchener woman facing several drug and firearm charges after search warrantWaterloo regional police executed a search warrant on Wednesday on King Street East and discovered several types of street drugs as well as weapons.
-
Kitchener doctor starts twitter account to find rapid COVID-19 testsAmid growing calls to make COVID-19 rapid testing more accessible, a Kitchener doctor is taking to social media to connect Canadians with the difficult-to-find tests.
-
Stellantis workers fill seven Chrysler Pacifcas with toys to donateStellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees filled seven minivans with donated toys to go to local kids in need this holiday season.
-
'Recruit from us': Agreement between Alberta First Nations, U of A aims to train more Indigenous physiciansA new agreement between the University of Alberta and Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. aims to train more Indigenous physicians and improve health care for northern Alberta First Nations.
-
Halifax physician Ken Rockwood wins international award for frailty, dementia workA Halifax doctor has won a prestigious international award recognizing his research on people living with frailty and dementia as well as his campaign to battle ageism in the health sector.
-
'Barge Chilling Beach' sign erected as vessel remains resting on Vancouver shorelineOne month after a wayward barge crashed onto Vancouver's shoreline, the city's park board has marked the vessel's unexpectedly long stay with a tongue-in-cheek sign.
-
Hospital partnership heats up as health care costs riseThe South Huron Hospital in Exeter and the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich will soon be sharing the same leader.
-
Police investigating collision involving pedestrian, LRTWaterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an LRT on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program expanded to reach more working familiesThe Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program has been expanded to reach more working families with employment incomes from $12,500 to $50,000.