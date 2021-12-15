Municipality of Lakeshore responds to illegal dumping at Leffler Peace Park

The Municipality of Lakeshore is reminding residents not to dispose of organic waste at local parks after a number of yard waste bags were left at Leffler Peace Park.

The municipality says a substantial amount of yard waste bags were left in the park’s parking lot over the past week. While the location does operate as a natural Christmas tree collection site in late December and early January, it does not serve as a year-round location for organic waste.

The bags have reduced access to the number of available parking spots at the park and the clean-up has been costly, the municipality says.

With an unseasonably warm autumn and winter, which delayed the fall of leaves, the municipality says Lakeshore staff have received calls inquiring about additional yard pick-up days.

While no pick-up dates have been scheduled for 2021, the 2022 schedule has shifted by two weeks to include dates in December.

Residents looking to dispose of yard waste and use the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority’s Transfer Station #2 (2021 Albuna Townline, County Road 31, Kingsville) or the Public Drop-off Depot (3560 North Service Road East, Windsor). Both facilities offer free yard waste disposal for residents.