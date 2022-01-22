Municipality of Lakeshore student job positions now open
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Students interested in getting a job over the summer can now apply to the Municipality of Lakeshore.
All local youth who are 16 and older and will be returning to school in September 2022 are eligible to apply for summer positions.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.
Summer student positions run from May until late August or early September, although some positions may vary.
The municipality says the positions offer “on-the-job work experience suitable for a wide range of interests and career paths.”
Students employed in the positions can expect to:
- Gain valuable work experience, build their resume, and learn transferable skills to help prepare for a future career.
- Apply knowledge and skills related to their field of study.
- Create relationships and grow their professional network with other students and Lakeshore staff.
- Build self-confidence and learn important life skills.
More information on positions and how to apply is available on the Municipality of Lakeshore’s website.
-
