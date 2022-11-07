Municipality to open more streets in Wheatley

Two more streets in downtown Wheatley are ready to reopen.

Elm Street and Foster Street will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Officials say the drilling work is now done and that equipment is being removed, allowing the municipality to reopen the roadway.

The municipality is planning to implement a scrubber system in order to capture any H2S gas at the site.

This could lead to further reduction of the evacuation zone and allow Erie Street North between Elm St. and Talbot Road to reopen.