Mural adding a splash of colour and nature to industrial area

A new mural unveiled on Thursday is adding some colour, vibrancy and liveliness to Winnipeg’s West End.

The mural, created in collaboration between Michel St. Hilaire and Mandy van Leeuwen, is on the side of the Cascades building, located at 680 Wall St.

On one side, the mural depicts Kingsey Falls, where Cascades was founded. On the other, it shows an image of corrugate, as the Winnipeg Cascades location is a corrugate manufacturer. In the centre of the mural is a crane.

“The mural is depicting the beginning of the company in Quebec, all the way to its current state here in the Prairies,” said Chris Watson, the plant manager at Cascades.

“The crane in the middle is sort of nature and how we are working in harmony with it.”

Hilaire, a painter and muralist, said he wanted the artwork to add some colour to the industrial area, and to create a piece that was larger than life.

“I was looking around the area and noticed it’s quite the dull kind of beiges and terracotta, light grey, blue, so right away I thought it definitely needs some splash of colour,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

According to van Leeuwen, who is a mural artist, the Cascades building is nearly the size of a city block and the two artists wanted to ensure they maximized its potential.

She added it was challenging to create a mural on such a busy street.

“The traffic is loud. It’s a very busy street, it’s almost like a freeway sometimes,” she said.

“It’s really cool to bring both those worlds together into something more like a neighbourhood.”

Watson said the mural is a way for the company to give back and beautify the community.

“We really just wanted to try to incorporate how Cascades is working with nature and not against it,” he said.