Mural dedicated to members of the Afzaal family to be unveiled this weekend
A new, permanent memorial to the London, Ont. Muslim family that was killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack, will be unveiled this weekend.
Leaders of the London Muslim Mosque will be on hand Saturday morning for the art installation at White Oaks Mall dedicated to the Afzaal family.
The mural has been commissioned by mall officials and is the work of renowned artist Amer S.M. It's inspired by a piece of art that was originally done by Yumna Afzaal, 15, who was killed in the incident.
The mural will stay at the mall until the one year anniversary of their deaths on June 6. The mural will then be moved to its permanent home at a London Muslim Mosque community centre.
Four members of the Afzaal family were struck and killed by a pickup truck on June 6 while out for an evening walk. Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the killings, is scheduled to appear in court again next month.
