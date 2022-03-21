Mural unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School to educate on racism

A mural intended to educate and eradicate racism was unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School on Monday morning.

Two Grade 11 students -- Ombolla Agboola and Rainat Salako -- created the mural as a project in their International Baccalaureate class.

“The message is about how anti-racism starts with education, and we wanted people to see that when they come in the school,” said Salako.

“So that’s why it’s near the doors and in the sun so people can see it.”

The mural includes all skin tone colours, as well as words to educate people on ending racism.

“I want this to encourage people to do big things. It doesn’t matter if they’re White, Black, Hispanic,” said Agboola.

“That’s why there is a variety of different colours, not just light or just dark. That’s why it goes all the way through, so that everybody feels represented, not just one race.”

Chippewa Secondary School teachers told CTV News they're proud of what their students accomplished and said it’s only the beginning of making sure all races and beliefs and shown and accepted at the school.

“That idea of actions speak louder of words,” said Stephanie Silverthorn, a guidance councillor at the school.

“Every time they walk by, it’s just a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and collaboration and support of one another.”