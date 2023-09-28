Muralists to help enrich city core with painting festival in October

Over 40 talented artists are coming to Windsor to help transform the city with their creative gifts in October.

It's a free event, called the Free For All Walls Festival - taking place Oct. 3 to 10 across the city.

Endorsed by Tourism Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island (TWEPI), the public is invited to witness these muralists and graffiti artists go to work.

Moreover, Windsorites are invited to join the artists for a party on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Windsor-Eats with live music, mural painting, and a variety of food for everyone to enjoy.

Gordon Orr is the CEO of TWEPI. He’s hopeful that this artistic collaboration with the city will energize neglected areas and enhance the overall atmosphere.

"And certainly murals bring energy, they breathe life into an area, and where people want to live and congregate is where people want to visit,” said Orr. “That's what we're in the business of doing. So, we're very excited that we're going to breathe some new life into some buildings that can use some new energy and creativity."