Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.

Barbara Chapman was found dead Jan. 23, 1984, in her home near Frankford in the City of Quinte.

“Her death was found to be a homicide,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“On the 40th anniversary of Barbara Chapman's death, investigators are appealing to the public for any information that may help solve this serious crime.”

Const. Siobhan Christo of the Temiskaming OPP said in an email to CTV that some witnesses could be in the north.

“Although the homicide occurred in Quinte West, the murder investigation involved witness interviews and other investigative actions within the Temiskaming Shores and Englehart areas,” Christo said.

“We are looking to hear from anyone who may have more or new information on the case. Even a small detail could help solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

