Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.

Mounties announced the charge Monday, four days after the fatal crash on Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road.

Police said Steven Squires, 45, was arrested on Feb. 10. Squires, who is from Cumberland, was charged with first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death. He is still in custody.

Comox Valley RCMP responded to the report of an injured cyclist Thursday night after a passerby called 911. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency aid to the victim, who died of his injuries after he was taken to hospital, police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators announced on Saturday that a suspect vehicle was located.

Mounties said the victim, who has not been identified by police, was riding a red and white Specialized bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne