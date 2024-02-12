Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
Mounties announced the charge Monday, four days after the fatal crash on Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road.
Police said Steven Squires, 45, was arrested on Feb. 10. Squires, who is from Cumberland, was charged with first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death. He is still in custody.
Comox Valley RCMP responded to the report of an injured cyclist Thursday night after a passerby called 911. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency aid to the victim, who died of his injuries after he was taken to hospital, police said in a news release Friday.
Investigators announced on Saturday that a suspect vehicle was located.
Mounties said the victim, who has not been identified by police, was riding a red and white Specialized bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with studentA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescuesIt’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.