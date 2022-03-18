Murder charge approved against man 26, after Langford homicide

A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Langford, B.C., more than two years ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the first-degree murder charge against Damien Medwedrich on Wednesday, according to police.

The West Shore RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision near the 3100-block of Humpback Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2020.

When Mounties arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the vehicle, which was heavily damaged after striking a tree.

The investigation was taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, whose officers canvassed the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and security video.

Police have not identified the victim or how he died, but investigators said at the time the murder appeared targeted.

Medwedrich was previously arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two men in hospital in 2016.

The then 21-year-old and another man were on the run from police for five days before they were located in the crawlspace of a home in Sooke, B.C.

Police said the men were believed to be involved in the drug trade and the shooting was a "continuation of an earlier dispute between two rival groups."