Murder charge approved in Kelowna suspicious death case
A Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a suspicious death that happened in the city earlier this year.
Kelowna RCMP say 54-year-old Billie Jo Bennett was arrested Wednesday in Kamloops. She was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, and remains in custody, police said in a news release.
The charge against her has not been proven in court.
Bennett is accused in an incident that took place on Oct. 18 at a home in the 600 block of Bechard Road. The area appears to be near Lakeshore Drive south of the city centre.
Police said officers were called to the home just before 7 a.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a deceased man's body.
At the time, Kelowna RCMP said the man's death was suspicious and believed to be an isolated incident. They said a female suspect was arrested at the scene and released without charges.
According to Castanet News, Bennett made her first court appearance in Kelowna on Wednesday. Court documents identify the deceased man as James Wesley Bennett, according to Castanet.
-
Ministry staff refuse to answer questions as B.C. health researchers offered rapid tests for a partyMinistry of Health staff are denying that some health researchers were promised rapid antigen tests to screen for COVID-19 at a Christmas party, even though CTV News Vancouver has obtained the internal memo outlining the plan.
-
North Bay police implement vaccination policyThe North Bay Police Service has implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all 160 sworn and civilian members to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status.
-
-
Police investigating after B.C. minister knocked down, injured outside legislaturePolice are investigating after a B.C. cabinet minister was knocked down while walking home from the legislature in Victoria Tuesday night, according to a statement from Premier John Horgan's office.
-
Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre officially closes its Barvinok Residence in SudburyAfter running at a deficit for the past several years, the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre Board has officially listed its Barvinok Residence for sale.
-
City of Edmonton apologizes for concrete bike lane barriers in GarneauA City of Edmonton spokesperson offered an apology Wednesday night after crews briefly blocked bike lanes with concrete barriers, drawing criticism from advocates and a city councillor.
-
Police cracking down on holiday shoplifters in Metro VancouverAmid the holiday shopping frenzy, police in Metro Vancouver are working to nab shoplifters targeting major malls and making off with thousands of dollars' worth of stolen goods.
-
Why the price of lumber doubled during NovemberLumber prices are the highest they've been since a record was set this spring, meaning Canadians will be shelling out more for new homes and building supplies.
-
'We've physically run out of room': City of Nanaimo secures new site for food bankThe Loaves and Fishes food bank will soon have a new place to call home after the city purchased land for it to build a new warehouse facility.