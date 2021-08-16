Murder charge approved weeks after body found in Abbotsford parking lot
A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a body found in an Abbotsford, B.C., parking lot last month.
Kevin Wesley has been charged with first-degree murder in the death. The 21-year-old was arrested Friday, and charged the next day.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the charge Monday, but did not provide any information on a motive in the case. IHIT also did not say how the suspect knew the victim, if at all.
Few details have been provided about the death of a man since identified as 44-year-old Christopher Hood, whose body was found in the early morning hours of July 5.
Hood's remains were found in a parking lot near Clearbrook Park. At the time, his death was considered suspicious.
Since then, police say, investigators have determined that Hood's death was targeted.
They said Wesley's arrest was "as a result of significant case developments," but did not elaborate.
According to IHIT, the investigation is still active, and the team is working to "build a complete image of what led to this event."
IHIT asks anyone with more information, or who interacted with Wesley, to come forward.
-
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves itTummy rubs, ear scritches and nuzzles: researchers say cuddling a dog is a ‘surefire way to reduce stress.’
-
Alberta NDP call on province to put all COVID-19 modelling on the tableThe official opposition in Alberta are calling on the province to publically release modelling used to justify the lifting of COVID-19 testing and isolation rules.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of CalgaryHighway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon that left one dead and four others in hospital.
-
Retired pastor turns woodpiles into art, and his latest creation is a church of firewoodThere's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.
-
Federal election: Mail-in ballots could be in the millions, interested voters advised to apply earlyWith COVID-19 cases rising across the country, mail-in ballots are expected to play a sizable role in next month’s federal election, just like they did in B.C.’s provincial election last fall.
-
Police arrest several people for drug trafficking in Cumberland CountyThe Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.
-
Local Afghan families worry about loved ones in overseas as Taliban grips power'They are just calling for help,' a B.C. man says of family in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept into the capital and the government has collapsed.
-
Maritimers react to federal election call, with many concerned about the timingIt's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.
-
91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West SideThomas Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.