Murder charge laid against Nanton, Alta., man after fight
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A 45-year-old Nanton, Alta., man faces charges in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this week, police say.
Nanton RCMP say they were called to a home on Dec. 27 for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found several people had been hurt and one person had died from their injuries.
Three people were taken to hospital, as well as Ryan Kelly Sutherland, who is believed to be the suspect in the incident.
The Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes unit, which has taken the lead on the investigation, says Sutherland is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply with release conditions.
Sutherland was remanded into custody and is expected in Fort Macleod provincial court on Jan. 4.
