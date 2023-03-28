Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
The fire happened Jan. 3 in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. A woman, later identified as 23-year-old Star Alicia Thomas, was found with serious injuries inside a suite. She was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.
On March 27, Joey Robertson Lecoy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Thomas’ death. Police allege the Thomas and Lecoy were known to each other.
Lecoy is in custody and the charge against him has not been proven in court.
