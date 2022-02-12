Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP say
A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
Marlena Isnardy was arrested Friday, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release. The charge against her stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2020.
Police said they were called to the 1700 block of Highway 33 at 9:15 p.m. that night for a report of "a disturbance."
When officers arrived, they found a deceased man's body outside a residence.
RCMP provided no other details in their news release Friday, but Castanet News identified the victim of the homicide as 27-year-old Matthew Cholette.
At the time of the incident, according to Castanet, police said they had taken a suspect into custody. RCMP did not indicate Friday whether that suspect was Isnardy.
Police said Isnardy remains in custody pending a court appearance. The charge against her has not been proven in court.
-
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this week.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional ComplexThe Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.
-
4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority saysFour COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
-
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner ExpresswayToronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay StationsOC Transpo first reported at 9:11 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, with R1 Replacement Bus Service running between the stations.
-
RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officersRCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.
-
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leakWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo
-
Lack of students affecting Cambrian College's music programCambrian College has suspended intake to its music program for a second straight year because of a lack of students applying.
-
Regina remembers John HopkinsMembers of the public are invited to attend the funeral service and pay their respects to John Hopkins, the well known Regina icon known for his advocacy of many issues over his long career in the Queen City.