Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP say

A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.

Marlena Isnardy was arrested Friday, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release. The charge against her stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2020.

Police said they were called to the 1700 block of Highway 33 at 9:15 p.m. that night for a report of "a disturbance."

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man's body outside a residence.

RCMP provided no other details in their news release Friday, but Castanet News identified the victim of the homicide as 27-year-old Matthew Cholette.

At the time of the incident, according to Castanet, police said they had taken a suspect into custody. RCMP did not indicate Friday whether that suspect was Isnardy.

Police said Isnardy remains in custody pending a court appearance. The charge against her has not been proven in court.