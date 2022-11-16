Murder and arson charges laid in connection with Keswick, Ont. house fire

A 21-year-old man faces charges after the body of a senior was found inside a burned out house in Keswick, Ont. earlier this year.

Bradley Strickler of Georgina is charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault and arson with disregard for human life.

On Jan. 15, the body of 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier was found inside her Miami Drive house after crews extinguished the blaze.

Investigators say an autopsy revealed Gauthier's death as a homicide.

Investigators have not released the cause of the woman's death.

Neighbours said the victim was a grandmother of nine and for years had lived in the house with her husband, who passed away in 2014.

Police released surveillance images of an individual walking in the area hours before the fatal fire.

"Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, officers identified the suspect, and on October 25, 2022, he was taken into custody and is now facing charges," the homicide unit stated in a release issued Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The accused is being held in custody with a scheduled court appearance in Newmarket in December.