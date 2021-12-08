Murder charge laid in death of Chippewas of the Thames teen

A 25-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wayne Grosbeck.

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service and Middlesex County OPP began investigating after a sudden death on June 27.

Emergency crews responded to a disturbance at a Switzer Drive address on the First Nation.

Two people were taken to hospital, where 17-year-old Wayne Grosbeck was pronounced deceased.

Police have now charged 25-year-old Tristan Grosbeck of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation with second-dectree murder in the death.

The accused was arrested Tuesday and was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.