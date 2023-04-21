Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a "sudden death" investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a residence located on Redoak Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman.
Upon arrival, police and EMS located the 69-year-old London woman with serious injuries, and she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Halfyard, 37 of London, has been charged with second degree murder.
According to police, they believe this to be an isolated incident.
The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section.
Meanwhile, officers told CTV News they were searching the area for evidence in connection to this investigation, including the yards of nearby homes, and in a local pond.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life supportA man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
New lease on life for old mill property in Sturgeon FallsThe old paper mill property in Sturgeon Falls will see redevelopment in the next few years. The property has sat empty for more than 20 years and officials in West Nipissing say the land has a lot of potential.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fameTwo people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
-
Vancouver 'Papapalooza' dates and locations announced: How to sign up for a free cervical cancer screeningA free preventative health initiative is coming to Vancouver next month, and anyone with a cervix is invited to take part.
-
You'll soon need to book a day pass to access these B.C. provincial parksAnyone looking to get the perfect shot of Joffre Lakes for their Instagram this spring has only two weeks left to make an unscheduled visit to the popular provincial park.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing finesA year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.
-
Senior killed in hit-and-run: RCMPManitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run that killed a 75-year-old man Thursday night.
-
Hundreds descend on Sudbury's tax centre to rally with striking PSAC workersIt was a massive scene down at Sudbury's Taxation Centre on Friday as nearly 2,000 people descended on the facility to either walk the picket line or support those on strike.