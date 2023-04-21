Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation

Charges have been laid in connection to a "sudden death" investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a residence located on Redoak Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, police and EMS located the 69-year-old London woman with serious injuries, and she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Halfyard, 37 of London, has been charged with second degree murder.

According to police, they believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section.

Meanwhile, officers told CTV News they were searching the area for evidence in connection to this investigation, including the yards of nearby homes, and in a local pond.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).