Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting

A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection to Ottawa's ninth homicide of the year.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit announced Yohanna David Chol has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Lowertown Friday night.

Vuyo Kashe, 36, was found with gunshot wounds on Clarence Street, between King Edward Avenue and Nelson Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa they heard a handful of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Pilon told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that witness statements and surveillance video helped investigators identify a suspect in the homicide.

Officers arrested Chol Saturday night, and he appeared in court on Sunday. He was remanded in custody.

Pilon says investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Officers have recovered the weapon used in the homicide.