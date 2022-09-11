Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Officers were called to Woodvale Green, near Craig Henry Drive and Knoxdale Road, around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
One person was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say Nikolas Ibey, 33, is charged in the death of Savanna Pikuyak, 23.
Ibey appeared in court Monday.
Neighbours who spoke to CTV News said the neighbourhood is typically quiet and family-friendly.
Those who lived next door said they didn't hear anything and were shocked to learn the news. Neighbours said they saw a man being arrested by police but could not identify him.
Police have not released any details about how Pikuyak died.
This is the 10th homicide in Ottawa so far this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers.
--With files from CTV's Colton Praill.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman on the 0 to 100 Block Woodvale Dr. Police were called to the address at 10:10 a.m. One person is in custody.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 11, 2022
