Murder charge laid in September death of Edmonton senior

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide last September.

Last Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said it was looking for Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, in the death of Fred Kolybaba, 69.

Kolybaba's body was found by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services in a home at 132 Street and 133 Avenue on Sept. 1, 2023.

On Monday police announced Brashko was arrested Sunday thanks to tips from the public.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to a body.

An autopsy found Kolybaba's manner of death was homicide, but police have not released his cause of death for "investigative reasons."