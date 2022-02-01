Murder charge laid in Springbank Drive death

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man on Springbank Drive on Monday.

Police responded to a home on Springbank, west of Wharncliffe Road, late Monday morning for reports of a man with significant injuries after an alleged stabbing.

The man later died in hospital. He has been identified as 66-year-old Stephen Hutchinson of London.

Police say another London man was arrested late Monday night in connection with the homicide investigation.

Gregory Cane, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in Hutchinson's death.

The accused and victim were known to each other, according to police.

Cane was remanded in custody pending a court date on Thursday.