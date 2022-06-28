Murder charge approved in Vancouver woman's stabbing death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the case of a woman who was stabbed to death last month, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Jian Ying "Angela" Yu was found on May 1 at 2:30 a.m. in a building in Olympic Village. Police said in a news release that the 51-year-old "suffered fatal stab wounds and died at the scene."
Jian Wei Wang, 50, has been charged with second degree murder, a statement released Tuesday reads.
Police did not say what the relationship between the two was, but previously said they were known to one another.
Court records show the case has been designated a "K" file.
"For administrative and record-keeping purposes, the BC Prosecution Service identifies and designates every intimate partner violence case approved for prosecution as a 'K' file by including a 'K' in the registry number of the court and Crown file," the manual for prosecutors in the province says.
Police say Wang will remain in jail until his next court appearance, which records show is set for July 12.
