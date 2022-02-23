Murder charge laid in Wainwright break and enter death: RCMP

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was killed during a break and enter in Wainwright, Alta.

RCMP say officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home near Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found a man assaulting a woman with a weapon. The man was arrested, and police began life-saving efforts on the victim.

50-year-old Nicole Amundson was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

Joseph Fabian Dube has been charged with first-degree murder. RCMP say Dube and Amundson knew each other, and were estranged.

Dube has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Monday.