iHeartRadio

Murder charge laid in Wainwright break and enter death: RCMP

image.png

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was killed during a break and enter in Wainwright, Alta.

RCMP say officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home near Wainwright Hospital just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found a man assaulting a woman with a weapon. The man was arrested, and police began life-saving efforts on the victim.

50-year-old Nicole Amundson was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

Joseph Fabian Dube has been charged with first-degree murder. RCMP say Dube and Amundson knew each other, and were estranged.

Dube has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Monday.  

12