Murder charge laid, victim identified in stabbing at Burnaby, B.C. mall

Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing at Burnaby's Metrotown mall last month.

Everton Downey, 31, has been charged in the killing of 25-year-old North Vancouver resident Melissa Blimkie, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT said the two were in a relationship "for some time prior to the homicide."

Downey remains in police custody, IHIT said.

Mounties were called to a parking garage at Metrotown late in the morning of Dec. 19. When they arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Video from the scene showed debris on the floor just inside an entrance to the mall near Walmart. Nearby streets were behind police tape for much of the afternoon, and police could be seen entering an apartment building on Dow Avenue, not far from the scene.

Announcing the charges on Wednesday, IHIT thanked Burnaby RCMP for assisting "in the containment of Mr. Downey." Investigators also thanked Metro Vancouver Transit Police for making the initial arrest.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the friends and family of Melissa,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the release.

“We hope that this outcome provides them with some answers.”

Although Downey has been charged, the investigation is ongoing, police said. They released a photo of Blimkie in hopes of identifying "associates" who can provide more information about the relationship between her and Downey.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.