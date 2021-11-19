Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbing
Three men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
Cory Greavette, Abad Abdi Shire and Tyler Wren have been in custody since the stabbing death of 30-year-old Ryan Babineau on Nov. 16, 2019, near the Five-Points in downtown Barrie.
Police had previously said the stabbing incident involved men who knew each other and who were engaged in a "similar type of lifestyle in the downtown area."
Police charged all three of the accused with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent, noting their faces were covered.
In a Barrie courtroom on Friday, lawyers for the accused and the Crown agreed to lower the charges to second-degree murder for Greavette and Shire.
The third murder suspect, Tyler Wren, was arrested about 10 days after the stabbing.
At the time, officers said he was trying to avoid a R.ID.E. spot check along Innisfil Beach Road.
A publication ban has been imposed on evidence from the preliminary hearing.
-
Police seek public assistance in suspected 2020 arsonPolice are seeking public assistance in regards to a suspected arson that took place last year in northwest Calgary.
-
'It's what makes him the best': McDavid stuns fans, teammates, opponents againIt was called "phenomenal," "crazy," and "surreal," and that was just one postgame news conference.
-
Surgery backlog prompts Winnipeg man to get knee replacement overseasA Manitoba man who got surgery overseas is calling on the government to consider sending people abroad for surgeries amid a pandemic fuelled backlog.
-
'It improves road safety': Ottawa's police chief supports more photo radar cameras on city streetsOttawa's police chief wants to see more photo radar cameras on city streets, saying the cameras would improve safety on the roads and generate funding to support social services pilot projects.
-
How to register Alberta children for the COVID-19 vaccineHealth Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Friday and doses are expected to arrive in Alberta the week of Nov. 22, the province said Friday afternoon.
-
Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in to Edmonton policeThe man Edmonton police were searching for in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last May is now in custody.
-
10 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted or expired: Alberta HealthTen per cent of Alberta's total vaccine supply to date has been wasted or expired, the Health Ministry told CTV News.
-
-
Another B.C. highway has reopened, but only for essential travelAnother B.C. highway closed earlier in the week due to mudslides and flooding is reopening – but only for essential travel.