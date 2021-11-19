Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbing

Three men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.

Cory Greavette, Abad Abdi Shire and Tyler Wren have been in custody since the stabbing death of 30-year-old Ryan Babineau on Nov. 16, 2019, near the Five-Points in downtown Barrie.

Police had previously said the stabbing incident involved men who knew each other and who were engaged in a "similar type of lifestyle in the downtown area."

Police charged all three of the accused with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent, noting their faces were covered.

In a Barrie courtroom on Friday, lawyers for the accused and the Crown agreed to lower the charges to second-degree murder for Greavette and Shire.

The third murder suspect, Tyler Wren, was arrested about 10 days after the stabbing.

At the time, officers said he was trying to avoid a R.ID.E. spot check along Innisfil Beach Road.

A publication ban has been imposed on evidence from the preliminary hearing.