Murder charged laid in suspicious death in Red Deer: RCMP

A man is now facing a murder charge after RCMP responded to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 14.

That afternoon, RCMP were called to 58 Avenue and 69 Street in Red Deer to assist Emergency Medical Services in the death of Dennis Anderson Edwards.

Mounties say further investigation led them to believe the death was suspicious, and the case was turned over to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit. An autopsy was completed by the Calgary Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Jordan David Ruff of Drayton Valley was arrested and charged with first degree murder.