Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.
Rose Kerwin's body was found in the river Nov. 12. Later that month, OPP appealed for tips from the public to help solve the case. Kerwin was 50 years old.
In a news release Tuesday, police announced that two people had been arrested.
Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois are each facing one count of first-degree murder.
Police also announced that the pair were charged in connection with a separate sexual assault investigation that involved a different victim, which was reported to OPP on Nov. 15.
In that case, each of the accused is charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.
Both accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson and William Eltherington.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 chargesTwo men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRHWindsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.