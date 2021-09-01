Murder charges laid against 2 men in community hall shooting
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two men have been charged after a deadly shooting at a community hall in south Edmonton last weekend.
On Monday, 37-year-old Christopher Wilson was charged with second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, 32-year-old Abdullahi Yalahow was charged with first-degree murder.
- ‘I thought it was balloons bursting’: Event organizer reacts to fatal shooting at Edmonton community hall
- Shooting at commuity hall leave 1 dead, 6 injured
According to EPS, five of the six men who were injured in the Sunday incident have been released from hospital. Police said all six are expected to survive.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
