Murder charges laid against 2 men in community hall shooting

Two men have been charged after a deadly shooting at a community hall in south Edmonton last weekend.

On Monday, 37-year-old Christopher Wilson was charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Abdullahi Yalahow was charged with first-degree murder.

According to EPS, five of the six men who were injured in the Sunday incident have been released from hospital. Police said all six are expected to survive.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.