Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shooting

Melfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Shawn Moostoos, 33, is charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Moostoos remains in custody and will make his first court appearance Wednesday in Nipawin, RCMP said in a news release.

The shooting occurred around 7:19 p.m. Sunday on James Smith Cree Nation following an altercation at a home in the community, RCMP said in a news release.

A man, 37, and a woman, 28, were killed. Another man, 44, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

Moostoos was arrested without incident at a home in Melfort on Monday afternoon.

The suspect and the victims were known to each other, according to RCMP.