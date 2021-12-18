Murder charges laid in Midland

Police have laid second-degree murder charges in a homicide investigation in Midland.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Galloway Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old Midland man, was found deceased outside the residence.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, a 65-year-old male from Midland has since been charged with second-degree murder. The accused is being held in custody.

A post mortem examination into the cause of death is being conducted in Toronto, and police have called in the crime unit to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.