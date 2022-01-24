Murder charges laid in Regina park death investigation: police

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 22-year-old Prince Albert man in Greenberg Park, east of downtown Regina.

The Regina Police Service said it was called to the 1900 block of Broder Street on the afternoon of Dec. 16, where officers found 22-year-old Harvey Beatty deceased.

After investigations, 41-year-old Aaron Craig Alexson and 30-year-old Toni Marie Manitopyes have both been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Both of the accused are scheduled to make their first court appearances Monday, Jan. 24.

Regina Police said the incident was the city’s fifteenth homicide of 2021.