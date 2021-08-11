Murder, manslaughter charges announced in Vancouver's 11th homicide of 2021

Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Vancouver's 11th homicide victim of 2021.

Joseph Mason was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 40-year-old man who was shot last month.

The 37-year-old suspect is in custody, Vancouver police said in an update on the case Wednesday.

Also in custody is Ba Hui Tran, 26, who has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the same homicide.

Both men are residents of Vancouver, but no further details have been released.

Police have not publicly speculated on a motive in the Chinatown shooting. Michael Bailey, age 40, was shot inside the London Hotel at around 5 a.m. on July 20.

Officers also did not say how Mason and Tran were identified.

They said previously that two suspects fled the area of East Georgia and Main streets before police arrived, and that the shooting is believed to be targeted.