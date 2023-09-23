Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later

Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.

Joshua Bennett, 18, from Etobicoke was found on a trail in Kitchener in the Paulander Drive area on Sept. 24, 2021. Police believe he was killed sometime between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds.

"I still need answers," Joshua Bennett’s mother Felisha Bennett said in an email to CTV News.

"I've been forced to live without my Joshua for two years. I need answers and I won't stop praying until I get them," she said, in a quote provided by police.

Police believe multiple people in the community have information that could help solve the two-year-old murder case.

"It has been two years since the tragic murder of Joshua Bennett and our investigators continue to work tirelessly to find the individual responsible for this crime," said Mark Crowell, Chief of Police, in a release. "We know that someone has information and we ask them to please come forward in order to bring some sense of closure to the family and to the community."

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crime Unit tip line at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.