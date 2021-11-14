Murder of East Preston, N.S. man over the weekend not random: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police do not believe that the murder of an East Preston, N.S. man in Dartmouth over the weekend was a random act.

Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, 35, was found dead inside a home on Braeside Court Saturday morning.

"Our investigators do believe that Mr. Thomas was killed at the residence itself," said Const. John MacLeod, spokesperson for the Halifax police.

Officers were initially called to a home on Braeside Court for a report of an unresponsive man in the early hours on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, police located Thomas, deceased.

Police have not released how Thomas was killed.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," said Cst. John MacLeod, spokesperson for the force. “At this point, we’re not releasing those specific details.”

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with Thomas’ death.

"At this point, we don’t have particular suspect descriptions but our investigators have looked at it, at this point they don’t believe it to be a random act."

Investigators remained at the scene of the homicide Monday, continuing to collect evidence and speak with witnesses.

“It still is the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working very hard at this point to gather as much information as they can,” said MacLeod.

“We don’t have anyone in custody but our investigators are doing everything they can at this point to follow all avenues of evidence and where the information will take them.”

Thomas was currently awaiting trial in connection with a high profile sexual assault case.

Emma Halpern, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society and one of the lawyers for Carrie Low, has confirmed that Thomas was the same man facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident in May 2018. Carrie Low previously identified herself as the complainant in the sexual assault case.

“We know very little about the homicide itself,” said Halpern.

She said Halifax police contacted Low on Sunday to inform her of Thomas’ homicide.

"This has been just a devastating blow to Carrie's sense of justice and feeling of how her case was unfolding,” said Halpern. “Despite what he was accused of, he was a human being and there is compassion for that as well and that fact that he lost his life."

Anyone with any information about the homicide of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.