Murder of Halifax man Ryan Nehiley remains unsolved 4 years later

Halifax police say they continue to investigate the murder of Ryan Michael Nehiley four years after his death.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call just before 9 p.m. at a home on Clovis Street in Halifax’s Spryfield area on Nov. 23, 2018.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Nehiley inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital where he died.

Investigators believe Nehiley was shot inside his home and that more than one person was involved in his death.

They also believe there are people who have information that could help solve Nehiley’s murder.

Nehiley’s case is part of Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. The program offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

“What may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key to progressing the investigation,” said Halifax Regional Police Cst. John MacLeod, in a Wednesday news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, who has not already come forward, to call them at 902-490-5020 or the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.