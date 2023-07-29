Murder suspect in custody, impaired truck driver off road thanks to citizen, and thunderstorms hammer the region: Top Windsor stories this week

Michigan police have arrested a man wanted for murder after eight months on the lam, a citizen is credited with getting an allegedly impaired transport truck driver off Highway 401, and residents clean up after thunderstorms tore through the region.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

Malique Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan Sunday by members of the United States Marshal Service, Windsor police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Daniel Squalls. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.

Officials said no injuries were reported following the late day storm on Wednesday, though several people had been displaced or relocated.

“It was pretty fierce actually,” said Kingsville resident John Salsbury. “It was just going crazy.”

One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.

On June 20, police were investigating the incident that happened at a business in the 100 block of University Avenue West near Pelissier Street.

According to police, the suspect smashed windows to get into the property, causing $2,000 in damage.

Chatham area OPP officers are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping to get an impaired transport truck driver off the roads.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP Chatham detachment located a commercial truck on Monday around 8:22 p.m. heading eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after an individual called to report a suspected driver.

Thousands of people were without power following a storm that blew through Essex County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ELK Energy, all of Harrow was without power with some of the issues coming from Hydro One and some coming from ELK.

The Town of Essex says crews are actively working with E.L.K., HydroOne and other organizations to clear debris, assess the damage, and restore power to affected areas. The utilities company says power has been restored to most customers.