Murder suspects in Alliston, Ont., shooting remain at large as family pleads for justice

Investigators say the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a woman outside a residence in Alliston, Ont., one year ago remains at large as her family seeks justice and appeals for help.

Provincial police say Sibel Duzguner got into her car to leave for work on August 26, 2022, shortly before 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove up to her Kidd Crescent home, and someone fired several shots into her car.

Officers arrived to find the 38-year-old mother of three in her driveway with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta seen in the area shortly before the shooting has been identified as a vehicle of interest. The search for the car continues.

Investigators believe Duzguner was targeted and that this was not a case of mistaken identity.

Police say she lived with her three school-aged children at their Kidds Crescent home.

"Sibel's partner was not living or residing with them," said OPP Det. Insp. Raymond St. Pierre. "Sibel maintained personal relationships in Türkiye, and she was planning to remarry."

Duzguner immigrated to Canada from Türkiye in 2003 and leaves behind her children, six siblings and her father.

In a video released by Ontario police, the victim's sisters issued a tearful plea for help.

"I am voicing out to Canada because we are far away, we are helpless. Please find the people who did this to my sister. Please let justice be served on those who took her away from us," implored her sister Seda.

"One morning, we woke up to the news of her murder. Our lives were ruined," she added.

The family describes Duzguner as a loving woman with a strong connection to the local Turkish and Muslim communities.

"My sister had a joy for life, was very helpful, and loved by those around her," said her sister Serpil. "She was a mother who would sacrifice her life for the future of her children."

"For me, she was more than a sister; she was my closest friend," added her sister Nesrin.

At a news conference on Tuesday, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Duzguner's death.

"Anyone who was in the neighbourhood of Kidd Crescent between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on August 26, 2022, has surveillance video or dashcam or any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact police," Nottawasaga OPP stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP through a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9407 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

38y/o Sibel DUZGUNER was fatally shot in her driveway in Alliston on August 26, 2022. A $50,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information, no matter how minor, please call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9407 or @CrimeSDM anonymously. #FindSibelsKillers #NottyOPP ^gp pic.twitter.com/swmapr9MY1