Murder trial hears man was found lying in pool of blood in Prince Albert jail

A trial for two men accused of killing Tyson Lafonde, an inmate at the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional, is underway at the Court of King’s Bench.

Bruce Allan Napope and George Samuel Custer have been charged with second-degree murder.

Lafonde was assaulted in January of 2020 and died in hospital a year later.

Court heard three nurses responded to a "code blue" call and found Lafonde laying in his jail cell.

“He was laying on the floor of the cell with blood pooling all around him,” a nurse testified.

According to a witness, Lafonde was not verbally responsive but was conscious. He was making moaning sounds and moving his arms.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday morning.