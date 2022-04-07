Murder trial of two men in death of Calgary chef to go to jury Friday
The fate of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a well-known Calgary chef will soon go to a jury.
Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin in the parking lot outside his soon-to-be opened cafe on March 14, 2020.
Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but has testified that he only remembers a scuffle because he was high on drugs and alcohol.
Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and, although he had smashed the chef's car windows, he left before the attack.
The Crown, in its final arguments, urged the jury to look at all the evidence and said the two men's denials can't be believed.
Justice Blair Nixon is to instruct the jury Friday.
(The Canadian Press)
