Murder trial starts in death of University of Windsor student

Another murder trial is underway in Windsor. This one concerning a deadly 2018 shooting in the city's downtown core.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips from Brampton is accused of murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Jason Pantlitz- Solomon and a second victim wounded in the shooting.

The University of Windsor student died after being shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.

A 14-member jury was selected Wednesday morning for the trial.

In his opening statements, the Crown attorney alleges Johnson-Phillips along with a second unidentified shooter shot Plantlitz-Solomon on the street at about 2:40 a.m. after allegedly luring him out into the open to buy weed.

The Crown alleges the pair left the scene in an Altima sedan toward Peel region.

Approximately 60 witnesses are expected to testify in the months-long trial.

The first witness will be called to the stand on Thursday.