Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
In his opening address on Monday, Crown Attorney George Christakos said the victim, 25-year-old Nicholas Anthony Baltzis, had been doing some working at a home at 740 Notre Dame Drive in south London.
When another friend showed up to put some stuff in a dumpster in the driveway he knocked on the door and was shocked, Christakos said.
“Mr. Hallman answered the door and he was covered in blood.” He continued, “Mr. Baltzis was lying on the floor.”
The jury heard that 911 was called and that a short while after the incident Hallman was arrested. He has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.
The Crown is expected to call a number of witnesses including a forensic pathologist.
Christakos told the jury, “He (Baltzis) had multiple stab wounds, multiple lacerations, fractures and more.”
The trial is slated to last three to four weeks.
