Two people are being sought in connection with the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, a Calgary police officer who was struck and critically injured during a traffic stop on Dec. 31, 2020.



Harnett, 37, a 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service, was killed while conducting a traffic stop around 10:50 p.m. local time.



"While working to keep our streets safe, Andrew was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop," the police service said in a statement Friday. "Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS, he died as a result of his injuries."



Police said Harnett was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Falconridge Blvd. and Falconridge Drive N.E. late Thursday.



"During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, striking the officer in the process," said police.



Nearby officers and paramedics who arrived on scene tried to save the officer, but he was pronounced deceased in hospital near midnight.

At about 11 a.m., officials named two suspects wanted for murder in connection with Harnett's death.

Al-Azan Shah Muhammad, 17, and Amir Abdulrahman, 19, both from Calgary, have been identified as suspects in the case. First-degree murder warrants have been issued against both men.

Police say an application was made to the Youth Division of the Calgary provincial court in order to name the youth wanted in connection to the death.

"There is a massive effort underway to locate and bring to justice those responsible for taking the life of one of our members," the police force said Friday. "Dozens of sworn and civilian members are working around the clock tracking down each and every lead and these efforts will not stop."

Police say Muhammad is alleged to be the driver of the sport utility vehicle that struck Harnett while Abdulrahman was his passenger.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a copper-coloured, 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on the front passenger side. Officials say the vehicle also has significant hail damage. A photo of a vehicle, similar to the one police are looking for, is below:

Police said Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

