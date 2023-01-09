Murdoch Mysteries set to film in Brantford all week

The cast and crew of Murdoch Mysteries will be in Brantford this week, transforming several locations across the city into turn-of-the-century sets.

Film crews were slated to arrive Monday for preparation and filming and will be in the area until Jan. 13.

“Vintage cars, horses, and actors in period police uniforms with mock weapons will be present at some of the filming locations,” the city said in a news release.

According to the City of Brantford, filming will occur at 88 Dalhousie Street (Sanderson Centre), 20 Wellington Street, Waterloo Court, and 50 Palace Street.

Basecamp will be held at the Civic Centre located at 79 Market Street South.

The city has granted the film crew a noise exemption permit to accommodate the production’s need to relocate to different filming locations during the day and occasionally between 11 pm and 7 am.

Those who will be displaced when parking will receive some help from production to find alternative routes.

“Production representatives are working with residents in areas most impacted by closures and street parking to find alternative parking arrangements in close proximity to their homes,” the city said.

Several road closures are expected to occur during the week.

The full list of closures and street parking options can be found here.