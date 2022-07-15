Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live

Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care.

The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.

And many of its political leaders are cross-addicted to heavy doses of an anachronistic, constitutional narcotic, that enables them to rationalize repeated mass murders of innocents: students, shoppers and bystanders.

The US constitution, which was written by relatively enlightened men of the 18th century, guarantees the right to bear the arms of the 18th century: muskets, rifles, slingshots, bows and arrows -- weapons used to arm a standing militia should the brutish English King ever come calling again.

The lethal power and ready availability of 21st century automatic weapons cannot have been anticipated by even those enlightened thinkers of 230 years ago. But their commitment to the more basic right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, almost certainly precludes giving virtually anyone or everyone access to murder machines -- weapons capable of randomly ending so many lives in mere seconds.

In that, there is only loss of life, liberty and happiness, not to mention the profound grief left behind. Time and time again.

Our friends and cousins need to break their lethal addiction to weapons. They’ve overdosed.

But first, they need to stop feeding themselves the noxious, self-deluding legalistic drug that has blinded them to what everyone else can see: they are allowing the right to kill, trump the right to live.

That wouldn’t have made sense in 1791. It doesn’t make sense now.