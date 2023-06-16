Museum London displays tribute to Afzaal family

Museum London is launching a special new exhibit called London Remembers.

On June 29, the museum is hosting a Summer Exhibition Launch Event for all of its exhibits, and London Remembers is one that resonates with the London, Ont. community.

Until December 10, purple wooden hexagons with messages of remembrance and healing for the Afzaal family will be on display for the public to see.

The tribute was put together to mark the second anniversary of the worst mass killing in London’s history.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna and her grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were run down by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021. The couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Prosecutors allege the attack was an act of terrorism targeting London's Muslim community.

The large-scale mural aims to take a stance against Islamophobia and was spearheaded by London artist Aruba Mahmud.

It’s a collaborative effort with the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI).

YCCI is a collective of Muslim youth and their adult mentors with a goal of establishing a platform to combat Islamophobia.

In April, YCCI held workshops across the city inviting the public to share messages of love on the purple wooden hexagons. YCCI said the color purple was Yumnah's favorite and the hexagons represent the unity and solidarity of the community.