Museum London honours the Afzaal family with a new exhibit

On Saturday, Museum London launched a brand-new display honouring the Afzaal Family.

The Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) collaborated with a local artist to design the "London Remembers" exhibition.

There are numerous displays honouring the Afzaals, encouraging peace and inclusion.

The Hexagon shapes link the mural to the commemorative installation at Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads in London.

On June 6th, 2021, a car ran four members of the Afzaal family over, killing them.

The London Remembers exhibit will be displayed until the second anniversary on Tuesday.

June 3 to December 10, 2023



June 6, 2023, marks the solemn second anniversary of the Islamophobic tragedy that claimed the lives of Talat Afzaal (74), Salman Afzaal (46), Yumnah Afzaal (15), and Madiha Salman (44) in London. In commemoration of… pic.twitter.com/jqIPPO6aGz