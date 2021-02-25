Museum London has reopened under COVID-19 guidelines that include an hour dedicated just for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Open Thursday through Sunday it is the last chance to see the Black Lives Matter, London exhibition of 117 protest signs.

The Museum also has two new exhibitions: Under Cover: Quilts from the Collection, and Inuusivut Nunavummi: Our Lives on the Tundra.

Both exhibitions run until June 13, 2021.

The museum opens from 11 a.m. through 12 p.m. for seniors and those who are immunocompromised.

Everyone else can enjoy the Museum from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m.

