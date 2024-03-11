Museum teaching lessons of the past this March Break
As students take a break from the classroom, the lessons need not stop, as the Simcoe County Museum is ready to transport kids into the past.
Throughout March Break, staff at the Simcoe County Museum are on hand with various offerings for people of all ages.
"We really do try to tell our story through hands-on [exhibits]," said Forrest Patenaude, the education supervisor at the museum.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Sitting on a property of approximately 300 acres, the museum currently has two exhibits on display. The first is Tales of Fantasy, Our Myths and Legends, passing on various folklore from across Canada to a younger generation.
The second is A Novel Experience, which is focused on published works from local authors telling stories of Simcoe County that go back generations.
"Being able to hear, touch, feel, and see all of the stories really creates a better experience for the people who come to visit," said Patenaude.
For more information, including capacity concerns, you can click here.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shootingThe mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Ottawa Valley Farm Show highlights latest technology and techniques in Canadian farmingAs spring ushers in a new season, farmers across eastern Ontario and western Quebec are preparing to plant the crops crucial to our communities and country.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workersThe Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.